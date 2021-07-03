Deoghar, Jul 3 (PTI) Ten policemen including two assistant sub-inspectors have been placed under suspension for allegedly extorting money from truck drivers in Jharkhand's Deoghar district, a senior police officer said on Saturday.

Deoghar, Superintendent of Police, Dhananjay Kumar said that all the suspended policemen two ASIs, one havildar and seven constables - have been sent to Davar police line and instructions have been given to prepare charge sheet against them for departmental action.

The SP said he had received information about policemen extorting money from truck drivers and had ordered an inquiry by the Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters).

The DSP (Hqs) during inquiry found the 10 policemen allegedly extorting money from truck drivers from different check posts in the district.

On the basis of the report of the DSP (hqs) the 10 policemen have been placed under suspension, he said.

