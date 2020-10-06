Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], October 6 (ANI): Telangana police on Monday seized 1,010 kg of ganja (cannabis)worth over Rs 1.3 crore from a lorry container after nabbing two persons here in the limits of Abdullapurmet Police Station.

The accused persons have been identified as Mohammed Ramzan and Schashikant Gowtham Rao.

The sleuths of Special Operations Team (SOT), LB Nagar Zone along with Abdullapurmet Police nabbed them near Outer Ring Road under the limits of Abdullapurmet Police Station while they were transporting the contraband drug i.e. Ganja from the agency area located near Kondapally Junction, Bailaguda village, Padwa mandal of Koraput district, Odisha state to Uttar Pradesh State, police said.

"The joint team seized 1010 kilograms of ganja, Container Lorry bearing, net cash Rs 4000 and mobile phones all worth Rs 1,30,04,000 from their possession," police said in a statement. (ANI)

