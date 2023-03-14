Faridabad, Mar 14 (PTI) A 12-year-old boy was crushed to death by a tractor-trolley loaded with bricks here on Tuesday morning, police said.

The incident took place in Panhaida Khurd village when the boy was out for a morning walk with his father, they said.

Angry villagers reached the spot and blocked the road demanding the arrest of the accused. After about an hour, police managed to pacify the protesters and an FIR was registered against the unknown driver who managed to flee.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Yash, son of Harkesh. He was a student of class 5 and and has two younger sisters.

Inspector Surender Kumar, SHO of Chainsa police station, said the tractor-trolley has been seized while efforts are on to nab the driver.

