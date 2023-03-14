Jhansi, March 14: A man on Monday murdered his daughter and wife over a trivial issue. Seeing his minor daughter with a man in a viral video fumed him so much that he gunshot her. The mother tried to save her by coming in between. Instead, she, too, lost her life.

Both mother and daughter died after the gunshot. The mother died on the spot, and the daughter succumbed at the district hospital. The crime took place at Bahil Purwa police station. Police have identified the man who murdered his daughters as Nankishore Tripathi, 40, his wife Pramila, 36, and two daughters of 16 and 13 years.

On Monday, the father-daughter duo had friction over the video of her elder daughter with a minor man. When he shot at her elder daughter, Pramila came in between, so he fired again to point at Abha. Mumbai Shocker: Dead Body With Hands and Feet Tied Found at Under-Construction Building in Lalbaug, Murder Case Registered

Hearing the noise of the gunshots, the locals residing nearby came to the rescue and took them to the hospital nearby. While Pramila was declared dead, the daughter succumbed a while later during her treatment. Gaslight Trailer: Disabled Sara Ali Khan Seeks Answers in This Murder Mystery Co-Starring Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh (Watch Video).

According to a report published in the Times of India, additional SP Chitrakoot, Chakrapani Tripathi, lodged a case against the accused under 302 IPC. The accused, however, is absconding.

