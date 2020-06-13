Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    145779

  • Total Deaths

    8884

  • Total Recovered

    154330

  • Total Confirmed

    308993
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | 120 People Recovered from COVID-19 in Odisha Today

Agency News ANI| Jun 13, 2020 07:51 PM IST
India News | 120 People Recovered from COVID-19 in Odisha Today

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 13 (ANI): A total of 120 people recovered from COVID-19 and were discharged from the hospital on Saturday in Odisha, informed the state health department.

At 33, Ganjam district had the highest number of recoveries as of today, followed by Gajapati (18), Sonepur (13), Balasore (12) along with Balangir and Khurdha with eight recoveries each.

The total number of recovered cases in Odisha stands at 2,594 now.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 3,08,993, including 1,54,330 cured/discharged/migrated and 1,45,779 active cases. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

