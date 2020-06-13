India Reacts to Nepal Parliament's Approval of New Map, Calls it 'Artificial Enlargement', Violation of Understanding to Hold Talks

New Delhi, June 13: The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) marked the government's dissent against the Nepal Parliament's decision to pass a Bill to amend the country's map. As per the legislation cleared by Kathmandu, the contested areas of Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura would be considered as "integral" parts of Nepal.

In a statement issued shortly after the Nepal Parliament passed the Constitution Amendment Bill, the MEA said the enlargement of its territories by Nepal is "artificial". The Indian side further accused their Nepali counterpart of violating the understand reached to resolve the dispute through dialogue. Nepal Parliament Passes Bill to Approve New Map Which Includes Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura Regions.

"It is also violative of our current understanding to hold talks on outstanding boundary issues," the MEA said in a brief statement.

"This artificial enlargement of claims is not based on historical fact or evidence and is not tenable," the Foreign Ministry added.

The legislation to alter its map and laying claim over area currently under India's control comes a day after the Nepali forces fired upon a 22-year-old Indian man and detained another. The incident, at the Bihar border, led to the death of the person who was targeted in firing.

The escalation of Nepal's row with India comes amid heightened tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) that demarcates the latter with China. New Delhi is involved in a set of military and diplomatic talks with Beijing to resolve the row which has erupted in the Ladakh sector of LAC. Both sides have reportedly retreated to an extent since the June 6 military commander-level talks.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2020 07:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).