New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) The Indian Railways participated in the world's largest vaccination drive against COVID-19 at its hospitals in New Delhi and Jabalpur on Saturday, with 124 doctors and paramedics getting their first vaccine shots, according to a statement issued by the national transporter.

Dr Sharad C Khorwal, Managing Director (MD), NRCH, took the first shot of the vaccine to motivate the staff.

Similarly, at the Central Railway Hospital in Jabalpur, the MD took the first shot.

"There was a very good response from the healthcare staff of the hospitals, including many senior doctors.

"After the vaccination, all were observed for 30 minutes for any adverse reaction," the railway ministry said in a statement.

Fifty-one healthcare workers of the Northern Railway Central Hospital (NRCH) -- 28 males and 23 females -- were administered the Covishield vaccine on Saturday.

At the Jabalpur hospital, 73 doctors and paramedics were vaccinated.

None of the healthcare beneficiaries vaccinated had any serious adverse events following immunisation (AEFI), the ministry said. PTI ASG

