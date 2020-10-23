Kohima, Oct 23 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally of Nagaland rose to 8,436 as 140 more people tested positive for the virus on Friday, a health department official said.

The state now has 1,837 active COVID-19 cases, the official said.

"140 positive cases of COVID-19 detected today Dimapur 118, Kohima 16, Mokokchung and Zunheboto two each, Wokha and Tuensang one each," said Minister for Health and Family Welfare, S Pangnyu Phom.

"Also, 101 patients have recovered Kohima 52, Dimapur 46, Longleng 3," he said.

Of the total 8,436 COVID-19 cases, 1,837 are active cases, while 6,500 have recovered from the disease, said Additional Director of Health Department, Dr Denis Hangsing in the daily COVID-19 bulletin.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 77.05 per cent, he said.

So far 29 COVID-19 infected patients have died in the state, he said, adding that 22 have died of contagion, and six deaths are not related to COVID-19 and another is still under investigation.

Altogether 70 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

Dimapur district has the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 4,677 followed by Kohima (2,528), Mon (451), Peren (305), Zunheboto (132), Tuensang (142), Mokokchung (107), Phek (36), Wokha (27), Longleng (16), and Kiphire district (15).

Of the total cases in the state, 3,737 are armed forces or security personnel, 2,671 traced contacts, 1,629 returnees from other states and 399 frontline workers, he said.

