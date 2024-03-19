Bhawanipatna, Mar 19 (PTI) Fifteen people were injured as an auto-rickshaw in which they were travelling overturned in Odisha's Kalahandi district on Tuesday, police said.

The accident happened near Jamulighati in Madanpur Rampur block, they said.

Also Read | Maharashtra: In Run-Up to Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Police Kill 4 Telangana Maoists in Jungle Encounter.

Those travelling in the auto-rickshaw were on the way to a wedding, police said.

The injured passengers were admitted to the Mohangiri primary health centre.

Also Read | India Can Sustain 8% Annual GDP Growth, Even Higher: RBI Bulletin.

Six of those injured were later shifted to the Bhawanipatna Government Hospital as their conditions turned critical, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)