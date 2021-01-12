Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 12 (ANI): Over 16 lakh COVID warriors including healthcare workers and frontline staff will be administered the COVID vaccine in the state from January 16, said Health Minister Dr KSudhakar on Monday.

The two vaccines, Coaxin and Covishield developed by Indian companies will be given free of cost to 3 crore people in the initial phase and the entire cost will be borne by the centre.

"More than 16 lakh people in Karnataka will be administered the vaccine in the initial phase including healthcare workers and frontline staff," said State Health Minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier today held a video conference with the Chief Ministers of all states in which Dr K. Sudhakar was also present along with Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

Speaking to the reporters after the conference, Dr K. Sudhakar said that about 16 lakh COVID warriors including police personnel, the staff of rural development department in the state will be administered the vaccine in the initial phase.

"The vaccine will be administered in two doses. After the first dose, another dose will be administered after 28 days. So, immunity will be developed after 45 days," he said.

"So one has to be careful until 45 days," Dr.Sudhakar said.

"There is no need to panic about the safety of Vaccine. The vaccine has undergone clinical trials and it is safe. Our State is fully prepared to begin vaccination drive and centre will supply additional walk-in freezers. Vaccination will begin from January 16," he said.

"In the second phase, the vaccine will be administered to people aged above 50 years and other vulnerable groups," he added.

The minister tweeted, "Joined Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa in the Video Conference held by PM Narendra Modi ji with CMs of all states regarding the launch of Covid-19 vaccination campaign across the nation from Jan 16. Karnataka is well prepared to vaccinate about 6.3 lakh healthcare workers in the first phase." (ANI)

