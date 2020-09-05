Ahmedabad, Sep 5 (PTI) Ahmedabad reported 167 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, raising the tally in the district to 32,351, the Gujarat health department said.

With two fatalities, the COVID-19 death toll in the district rose 1,747, it said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Tally: India Crosses Brazil, Becomes Country With 2nd Highest Caseload, Shows Worldometers Tracker.

78 patients recovered, raising the number of discharged patients to 26,771.

151 new cases were reported in Ahmedabad city, and 16 in the rural parts. Both the fatalities were from the city, the health department said in its release.

Also Read | Indian Railways Suffer Loss of Over Rs 100 Crore Due to 3-Day Agitation by Tana Bhagats in Jhakhand.

Ahmedabad city reported 64 recoveries and the rural parts 14, it said.

Out of 1,410 beds in private hospitals requisitioned by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, 1,006 were occupied, as per a report shared by the Ahmedabad Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association.

With 16 new cases, rural parts of Ahmedabad have so far reported a total 1,893 cases, out of which 1,746 patients, or 92 per cent, have recovered, officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)