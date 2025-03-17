Kolkata, Mar 17 (PTI) West Bengal Tourism Minister Indranil Sen on Monday said over 18 crore tourists visited West Bengal till date in 2024-25, more than double the figure recorded two financial years back.

Speaking in the assembly, the minister attributed the spurt in footfall of travellers to development of more tourist spots and improvement in amenities.

Also Read | Thought Of The Day For Morning School Assembly Today in English With Meaning: Best Quote For Students To Share During School Assembly On March 18.

"Every place has its unique identity and we are retaining that distinctness while highlighting its tourism profile," he said.

Replying to queries, Sen said while over 8 crore tourists arrived in the state in 2022-23, more tourist spots were developed and amenities improved during the subsequent period leading to increase in the number of travellers to 18.4 crore till date in 2024-25.

Also Read | Indian Nationals Killed in US Accident: 3 Members of Family From Telangana Die After Collision Between 2 Cars in Florida.

Sen said West Bengal has given 'industry status' to tourism and devised packages for every tourist destination keeping in mind the unique characteristics of such places.

He said thousands of homestays have been set up in different tourist spots in southern and northern parts of West Bengal and the state is strictly monitoring whether they are following the basic guidelines.

On the Durga Puja Carnival, held after the four-day festivities in Kolkata, Sen said, "It has become one of the biggest carnivals in the world attracting foreign and domestic tourists. It has put Bengal among the important international tourist events and will grow bigger."

The West Bengal government has been organising the ‘Durga Puja Carnival' since 2016, showcasing several award-winning idols in the city.

Sen said the state is promoting tourism in a big way in districts such as Purulia and Bankura with abundant natural beauty.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)