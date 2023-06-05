Gonda (UP), Jun 5 (PTI) Two children drowned in river Ghaghara here while bathing on Monday, police said. Another child accompanying them was rescued by the locals, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shivraj said Shivam Nishad (10), Sitaram Vishwakarma (12) and Shashi (8), residents of Paras Patti Purwar village under the Umri Begumganj police station area, had gone to the banks of the river Ghaghra to graze buffaloes.

Also Read | Odisha Train Tragedy: GRP Registers FIR Against Unidentified Persons in Connection With Balasore Train Accident That Killed Over 250.

While returning home, they started bathing in the river. As Shivam went into deep waters, Sitaram rushed to save him, but both of them drowned. Shashi, who was in shallow water, was saved by the locals, he said.

The bodies of both the children have been sent for postmortem examination, ASP said.

Also Read | ‘Gruha Jyoti’ Scheme: Karnataka Govt Issues Orders to Implement Electricity Scheme Offering 200 Units Free Power to Domestic Consumers.

Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Shatrughan Pathak said necessary formalities are being completed so that financial help could be provided to the families of the victim as per the rules.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)