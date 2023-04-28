Pratapgarh (UP), Apr 28 (PTI) Two children drowned while taking a bath in a river at a village here, officials said on Friday.

The incident happened at Saristabad village under Lilapur police station last evening when a person named Rajesh Singh had taken his daughter and a son of his relative to the river for a bath.

"Rajesh Singh along with his daughter Siddhi Singh (13) and the relative's son, 12-year-old Abhi Singh, had gone to Sai river for a bath on Thursday evening," Station House Officer Subhash Yadav said.

"The children drowned while bathing in the river. The locals fished them out and took them to a hospital but they were declared dead," said the SHO.

Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination and initiated investigation.

