New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) Two men have been arrested for their alleged involvement in an attempt-to-murder case in Outer Delhi's Raj Park area, police said on Thursday.

The accused, Akash (24) and Akhil alias Nonu (24), were held for allegedly attacking two brothers -- Sourav and Gaurav -- with a knife and inflicting serious injuries on the duo in the intervening night of June 29 and 30, police said.

A case was registered at the Raj Park police station based on the statement of one of the victims, following which an investigation was launched.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team nabbed Akash from Nangli Sakrawati and Akhil from Rohini on June 30, the officer said.

Interrogation revealed that the attack was carried out by the duo over an old enmity, along with their associate, Sahil, who is absconding.

Police said Akhil has a history of criminal involvement and multiple FIRs are registered against him. Further investigation is underway.

