New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) The police have arrested two members of an interstate drugs supply syndicate and recovered 15 kg heroin worth over Rs 60 crore from them, officials said on Thursday.

Shajad (26) and Amir Khan (24) were nabbed when they were on way to deliver the consignment to one of their clients, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said a team was constituted to keep a watch over the activities of drug peddlers and surveillance showed that illegal drugs was mainly being pumped into Delhi from Bihar, West Bengal, Manipur and Uttar Pradesh besides other areas of the country by the members of the this syndicate.

"On Wednesday, we got a tip off that two drugs suppliers of this syndicate would come near Majnu ka Tilla to deliver a big consignment. Accordingly, a trap was laid and the accused were nabbed," he said.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that heroin was being pumped in northeastern parts of India through the porous Indo-Myanmar border from where it is supplied into West Bengal, Bihar and other eastern states, the officer said.

"They take consignments of crude heroin from Bihar as there is negligible chance of mixing impurities in crude heroin as compared to refined heroin," Yadav said.

"Crude heroin is processed at various places in UP and Madhya Pradesh into a refined form and then distributed through their vendors in different parts of Delhi and other parts of country.

"To transport them, they (the gang) create secret cavities in vehicles and if the quantity exceeds the cavities, it is put in carry bags to avoid suspicion from enforcement agencies," the accused told police.

