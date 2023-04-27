Banihal/Jammu, Apr 27 (PTI) Two persons were injured when their vehicle was hit by debris brought down by a landslide on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district on Thursday night, officials said.

Jaswant Raj and Narinder Singh were injured and rushed to a hospital, they said.

Also Read | Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: JDS Promises To Restore 4% Reservation for Muslims in Poll Manifesto.

Vehicular traffic on the highway was restored through the newly built bridge at Shabanbass in Banihal, officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)