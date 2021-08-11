Jaipur, Aug 11 (PTI) Two persons were killed and nearly half a dozen others injured after overhanging eaves of a bank's building collapsed in Rajasthan's Jalore district Wednesday, police said.

The victims were standing around shops under the eaves in the market of Sanchore area, they said.

The deceased were identified as Vimla Vishnoi (45) and Mathha Ram (44), said Sub inspector of Sanchore police station Mool Singh.

Rescue operations are on.

