Gangtok, Mar 24 (PTI) Sikkim reported two new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally to 6,210, an official said on Wednesday.

Both the new cases were reported from East Sikkim district, Information Education and Communication (IEC) member Sonam Bhutia said.

The Himalayan state now has 43 active COVID-19 cases, while 5,935 patients have recovered from the disease, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state is 135 while 97 patients have migrated to other states, Bhutia said.

Sikkim has so far tested 82,162 samples for COVID-19, including tested 235 samples in the last 24 hours, he added.

