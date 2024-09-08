Bharatapur (Rajasthan), Sep 8 (PTI) About 20 vultures have been sighted by the World Wide Fund in Bayana Aravali Pahad, known for its Egyptian and Indian vultures, in a head-count exercise undertaken for the bird which is facing extinction despite being the nature's own clean-up crew.

The Bengalensis vulture, more commonly known as white-rumped vulture, was among the varieties spotted by the project members.

On August 31, the WWF for Nature launched Vulture Count 2024, a nationwide citizen-science initiative designed to monitor and conserve the country's rapidly declining vulture populations. The programme is being led in association with Bird Count India.

Vultures contribute to keeping an ecological balance by scavenging pests like rats, mice, and snakes.

The Indian vulture, characterised by its sandy brown body, black wings, and yellowish bill, has become a rare sight due to reduced food availability, loss of nesting sites, and disturbances near cliffs.

According to a local conservationist who has been studying these birds in Bayana Aravali Pahad for the last three years, the region is notable for its Egyptian and Indian vultures, with sightings of Himalayan vultures also reported in winters.

Vultures in the area begin their breeding season in October, with pairing activities happening in November, he said.

"Each pair typically produces only one egg during this period," said Hemendra Kumar, Project Officer, WWF-India.

The conservationist said vultures are being sighted here for years, mostly around sunrise and sunset.

Vulture counting takes place during sunrise, as some may travel to nearby areas for feeding, not returning for several days, he said.

"The vulture population is seeing a noticeable decline caused by several factors. Predominantly nesting in high-stress areas, these vultures face threats from agricultural pesticide use, habitat degradation, and other environmental pressures.

"By feeding on carrion, vultures prevent the spread of diseases affecting wildlife, livestock, and humans. Their role in decomposing animal carcasses aids in nutrient cycling and maintaining ecological balance," he said.

Kumar said that public health is now being viewed beyond human concerns, since animals and humans often share the same diseases.

"If animals are affected, it will soon impact us, since we are all interconnected. So we must pay attention," he said.

WWF-India has identified 20 locations across the country, including two in the national capital — Ghazipur Landfill and Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary — as key spots for public participation.

