Muzaffarnagar (UP), Mar 24 (PTI) Twenty-one more coronavirus cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, taking the number of active cases to 77, an official said on Wednesday.

The number of recoveries rose to 8,566 and the infection tally increased to 8,753, according to the chief medical officer.

A total of 57 samples were tested and 21 of them tested positive, while five recovered, the official said. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)