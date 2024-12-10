New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) A total of 23 fugitives have been successfully extradited from different countries in the last five years during which India has made 178 such requests including for persons involved in terrorist activities, Union Minister Nityanand Rai informed Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

According to the records received from the Ministry of External Affairs, which is the nodal authority for extradition matters, 65 requests by India for extradition of fugitive criminals are under consideration of the authorities of the United States, he said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Assembly Elections: ECI Sets All Doubts at Rest, Says 'No Discrepancies Found in VVPAT Voter-Slips Count'.

Rai said a total of 178 requests have been made to countries for the extradition of fugitives, including persons involved in terrorist activities in the country during the last five years.

"A total of 23 persons have been successfully extradited during the last five years (since 01.01.2019)," he said in reply to a written question.

Also Read | Google India Explores AI-Driven Initiatives To Transform Public Services in Himachal Pradesh.

The Union Minister of State for Home said the government of India has been making diplomatic efforts for the extradition of fugitive criminals and till date, India has signed extradition treaties with 48 countries and territories and entered into extradition arrangements with 12 countries.

"It is the policy of the government to conclude extradition treaties with as many countries as possible so as to ensure that fugitive criminals do not escape justice," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)