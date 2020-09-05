Surat, Sep 5 (PTI) Surat reported 277 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, the highest in Gujarat, the state health department said.

The tally of cases in the district thus rose to 22,310.

With six fatalities, the death toll in the district reached 889, the department said in its release.

Out of 277 cases, Surat city reported 185 new cases, while the rural parts reported 92.

Also, whileSurat city reported two deaths, four deaths were reported from the ruralparts.

The district also saw the highest number of recoveries in the state during the day with 388 patients getting discharged.

Surat's tally of 22,310 coronavirus cases is the second biggest after Ahmedabad which has so far reported 32,351 cases.

But Surat remains the worst affected district in terms of fresh cases, with the daily count exceeding 250.

