Mumbai, Sep 17 (PTI) The tally of coronavirus cases in Mumbai's slum-dominated Dharavi area rose to 2,975 with 15 new cases coming to light on Thursday, said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official.

The area had recorded 15 new patients on Wednesday too.

Also Read | Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Attacks Narendra Modi Govt, Says 'Youth Demand Increase in Jobs, Abolish Contract Law'.

2,557 patients from the area have already recovered from the infection while there are 146 active COVID-19 cases.

Spread over 2.5 square kilometres and housing a population of over 6.5 lakh, Dharavi is known as Asia's largest slum.

Also Read | Public-Private Partnership in Indian Railways: Government is Aiming to Get Rs 30,000 Crore Pvt Investment, Says NITI Ayog CEO Amitabh Kant.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)