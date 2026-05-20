Helle Lyng’s Instagram and Facebook Accounts Suspended by Meta, Norwegian Journalist Says ‘Small Prize To Pay for Press Freedom’

Norwegian journalist Helle Lyng Svendsen announced on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, that both her Instagram and Facebook accounts have been suspended by parent company Meta. The sudden restriction on her social media channels follows days of intense online scrutiny and targeted backlash after she attempted to question Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his official diplomatic visit to Norway earlier this week.

Suspension Follows Viral Diplomatic Confrontation

Lyng, a commentator and reporter for the Oslo-based daily newspaper Dagsavisen, reported that she had been locked out of her Instagram account for a full day before receiving a formal suspension notice. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) to alert her followers, she shared a screenshot of the platform's enforcement message and framed the incident within the context of her reporting. Who Is Norwegian Journalist Helle Lyng? Meet the Reporter Whose Viral PM Narendra Modi Question Triggered an MEA Face-Off.

I Have Struggled To Log Onto My Instagram Account, Says I Have Struggled To Log Onto My Instagram Account; Indian Journalist Comes Out in Support

Hey @andymstone, after a journalist faced abusive comments and cyberbullying, Meta suspended her account? How exactly does your system work? Or are you dancing to the tunes of the Indian government to teach a lesson to a journalist who dared to question the Indian Prime Minister? — Abhishek (@AbhishekSay) May 20, 2026

"It is a small prize to pay for press freedom, but I've never experienced it before," Lyng stated in her post. Indian Journalist Abhishek came out in her support and questioned Meta. "How exactly does your system work?" he asked while tagging Meta's Andy Stone. In a subsequent update, she apologised to users trying to reach her through Meta-owned channels, noting, "I have wanted to respond to as many Indians as possible, but my responses will now be delayed. I hope I will get my accounts back."

Norwegian Journalist Helle Lyng Says She Is Suspended from Instagram and Facebook

If you’re trying to reach me on Instagram or Facebook, I would like to let you know I have been suspended from both accounts. I have wanted to respond to as many Indians as possible, but my responses will now be delayed. I hope I will get my accounts back. @Meta — Helle Lyng (@HelleLyngSvends) May 19, 2026

Origins of the Social Media Backlash

The online escalation traces back to Monday, May 18, when Prime Minister Modi concluded a joint media briefing with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre in Oslo. As Modi was exiting the room without taking questions from reporters, Lyng shouted from the press gallery: "Why don't you take some questions from the freest press in the world?"

A 16-second clip of the exchange went viral on social media, drawing contrasting reactions from the Indian political spectrum. Supporters of India's ruling party heavily criticised Lyng's interjection, arguing that a joint bilateral media briefing follows strict preset protocols rather than open-ended Q&A sessions. Conversely, Indian opposition figures, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, cited the video to critique the Prime Minister’s media accessibility.

Tense Exchange and Doxxing Allegations

Following the initial viral video, the Indian Embassy in Oslo invited Lyng to an official Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) press briefing hosted later that evening. During the briefing, Lyng directly questioned MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George regarding India’s domestic human rights record and global media freedom rankings. The interaction turned tense when George firmly defended India's multi-layered democratic system and vast media landscape, instructing Lyng not to interrupt his response or dictate how he should answer.

In the hours following the MEA briefing, Lyng became the target of severe online trolling and doxxing. Digital rights observers reported instances of users leaking her personal contact number and residential address online. Other critics labelled her a "foreign spy" or "proxy," pointing to her past reporting on China. Lyng responded by issuing a formal clarification on X, stating unequivocally: "I am not a foreign spy of any sort, sent out by any foreign government. My work is journalism." ‘World Sees PM Panic’: Rahul Gandhi Hits Out at Narendra Modi Over ‘Running Away’ From Norway Media (Watch Video).

A Sudden Surge in Online Visibility

While Meta has yet to issue a public statement detailing the technical reason for the suspensions - which often trigger automatically following a high volume of mass-reporting by coordinated users - the controversy has significantly amplified Lyng's digital footprint. Before the incident in Oslo, her verified X account had fewer than 800 followers and had been largely inactive since early 2024. Within 48 hours of the video's release, her follower count on the platform surged past 45,000, placing the local Norwegian reporter at the centre of a broader international debate on press freedom, digital harassment, and diplomatic journalism.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2026 08:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).