Guwahati, Jul 5 (PTI) Three suspected drug peddlers have been arrested from Assam's Karbi Anglong district and opium worth Rs 2.5 crore seized from their possession, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The arrests were made on Friday after a vehicle was intercepted, he said.

“During a routine naka check at 6th Mile, a vehicle was intercepted, leading to the seizure of 43.5 kg of opium worth Rs 2.5 crore. 3 people were arrested regarding this case,” Sarma said in a post on X.

