Jammu, Nov 9 (PTI) Three people, including a woman and her daughter, were killed while 16 others were injured after two buses collided in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Wednesday evening, officials said.

The collision occurred on the Jammu-Pathankot highway at Nanake Chak due to overspeeding during an overtake attempt, they said.

One bus was Saharanpur-bound while the other was travelling towards Kathua district, officials said.

"Three persons were killed and 16 others were injured in the accident," Deputy Commissioner, Samba, Anuradha Gupta told PTI.

She said seven injured people were referred to the government medical college (GMC) in Jammu, while eight others were shifted to the district hospital in Samba.

The deceased have been identified as Mangi Devi (36) and her 14-year old daughter Taniya, from Punjab's Batala, and 58-year old Kasturi Lal from Rajpura, the deputy commissioner said.

Gupta visited the district hospital and interacted with the injured. She directed health officials to ensure the best medical care to the injured.

Extensive damage was caused to the two vehicles, they said.

The district administration has announced compensation of Rs 1 lakh each to next of kin of the deceased, Rs 50,000 to critically injured and Rs 10,000 for those who received minor injuries, Gupta said.

Expressing grief, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said he was extremely pained by the loss of lives in the road accidents in Doda and Samba.

"My deepest condolences to the families of deceased. Praying for the early recovery of the injured. Directed the district administrations to provide all possible assistance," he said in a tweet.

