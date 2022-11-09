Gurugram, November 9: Congress' Haryana MLA Kiran Choudhry's Facebook and Instagram accounts were allegedly compromised with the hacker threatening to post obscene pictures if she did not pay USD 1,000, police said on Wednesday.

The Facebook page, which had 3 lakh followers, has since been recovered, Cyber Crime (West) police station SHO Jasveer said. The accounts of Choudhry, the MLA from Tosham, were allegedly compromised by a foreigner. The hacker demanded USD 1,000 and threatened to post obscene pictures, he said. Goa CM Pramod Sawant’s Facebook Account Hacked, Complaint Filed.

Choudhry filed a complaint on Tuesday about the hacking. In her complaint, she said the hacker started chatting with her through Messenger and first demanded USD 500 and then USD 1,000. The accused also threatened to post objectionable content from her page if she did not pay, the police said. Rohit Sharma’s Twitter Account Hacked? Worried Fans Think So After Indian Cricket Captain’s Latest Tweets.

She also warned her supporters, tweeting that her Facebook and Instagram accounts had been compromised.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against unidentified persons under Section 384 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 66A, 66C, 66D of the Information Technology Act on Tuesday, the police said.

The Facebook page and Instagram account have both been restored since then and further probe is underway, they said.

