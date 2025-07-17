Koderma, Jul 17 (PTI) At least three persons died after a speeding truck hit them in Jharkhand's Koderma district on Thursday, police said.

The accident took place near Bandarchuan under the Koderma police station area.

The driver of the truck, which was on its way to Bihar, lost control of the vehicle and struck four persons, including two on a motorcycle, Koderma police station in-charge Vikas Kumar said.

"Three people died, while another was seriously injured," he said.

The truck then fell into a roadside ditch, resulting in injuries to the driver, Kumar added.

