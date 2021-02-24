Aizawl, Feb 24 (PTI) Three more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally to 4,413, an official said on Wednesday.

Two cases were reported from Aizawl district and one from Lunglei district, he said.

Mizoram now has 24 active COVID-19 cases, while 4,379 people have recovered from the virus.

The coronavirus death toll in the state is 10.

The state has tested 2,28,634 samples for COVID-19 so far, including 936 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, state Immunisation Officer Dr Lalzawmi said 17,280 people, including 5,937 frontline workers, have been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine till date.

A total of 3,490 healthcare workers have already received the second dose of vaccine till Tuesday, she said.

