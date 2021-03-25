New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) Three people were arrested in connection with the death of a 22-year-old man, whose body was found in southeast Delhi's Sarita Vihar, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Ankur, alias Ram Kumar, of Hari Nagar Extension, Jaitpur, they said.

According to the police, they received information on Tuesday regarding a body near the rail tracks in the Okhla Tank area.

Police recovered a driving licence from the pocket of the deceased which revealed his identity. On inspection of the body, police found ligature marks over the neck and some injuries on the face, a senior police officer said.

A case was registered under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and an investigation was taken up, the police said.

"During investigation, the accused persons were identified. Later, Pardeep (22), a resident of Jaitpur was arrested. On his instance, two more accused persons, Shanu Naidu (22), a resident of Hari Nagar Extension Part–II, and Deepak (22), a resident of Jaitpur, were also arrested," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) R P Meena said.

A car and a bike have been seized, the police said, adding that the murder was a fallout of an old enmity.

