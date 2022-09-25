Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 25 (ANI): As many as three petrol bombs were hurled into the house of a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) member in the Madurai district of Tamil Nadu.

The incident was captured in the CCTV footage which as per the timestamp took place around 7:38 pm on Saturday at Mel Anuppanadi housing board area in Madurai at the residence of MS Krishnan.

The CCTV footage shows bike-borne men were seen approaching the house and hurling petrol bombs before the duo sped away.

Police are probing the incident.

"Three petrol bombs were thrown at RSS member house and we are investigating in this regard. No one was injured and damaged in the accident," Shanmugam Madurai South's Assistant Commissioner told ANI.

In this regard, RSS member Krishnan and BJP Madurai district president Suseendran filed a petition to the Keerathurai police.

After receiving his petitions, the police assured to arrest the accused soon.

"I have been working in an RSS organization for the last 45 years. Around 7 pm we did puja at my house with about 65 people. Then I heard a noise outside and when I came out, my car was on fire. Last year in 2014 police gave protection to me due to danger to my life but the police protection was withdrawn in 2021. More than 20 RSS workers like me have been attacked in Tamil Nadu alone. We have lodged a complaint with the police regarding the petrol bomb hurled at my house. They assured to arrest the accused by tonight," said Krishnan.

BJP's Suseendran said that the idea of PFI is to establish an Islamic state in India adding that they are doing a planned action to disrupt the Hindu nation and disrupt the traditional culture of the democratic country.

"In the last two days more than 20 people's houses have been attacked, DMK Congress and its allied parties have not expressed any condemnation against this incident. But they only need Hindu votes. They (DMK and alliance party') did not come forward to voice the atrocities against Hindus. Soon there will be a change of government in Tamil Nadu. If the police delay in arresting the accused, the protest will continue till the arrest of the accused," said Suseendran.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu BJP has written to Home Minister Amit shah highlighting the increasing attacks against BJP and RSS functionaries in recent times.

The letter to Amit shah mentioned 19 attacks against those belonging to Hindu outfits (the incident include the damaging of houses, vehicles, hurling of petrol bombs etc.).

Earlier, a petrol bomb was hurled at the house of an RSS leader near Tambaram near Chennai in the early hours of Saturday, said the police.

No person was injured or no major property damage took place.

"Petrol bomb hurled on RSS functionary Seetharaman's residence at Chitlapakkam in Tambaram near Chennai. Efforts are underway to nab two unidentified people who threw petrol bomb," according to the Tamil Nadu police.

The occupant, Seetharaman (62), a district coordinator of RSS was inside the house with his family. Family members rushed out after hearing a loud noise.

"At around 4 am, we heard a loud sound and saw fire outside. We thought it to be a short circuit but it wasn't the case. We doused the fire and called police officials. They got the footage of the accused," Seetharaman told ANI.

After being informed about the incident, Chitlapakkam police officers came to the spot and examined the CCTV footage of the area. The footage revealed that suspects on a two-wheeler stopped in front of Sitharaman's house, ignited the bottle filled with petrol and threw it inside the house.

Another bottle bomb was hurdled at BJP worker Sarath's residence in Kuniyamuthur city in Tamil Nadu on Friday night in which a car parked in the premises was damaged. Earlier on Thursday, a bottle filled with inflammable substance was hurled at the BJP office.

Following this, BJP workers protested in the area demanding action against the culprits. According to BJP, this is a kind of "terror attack".

"Petrol bomb thrown at our office, this is how terror attacks come, today raids (against PFI) took place at several places, it is the anniversary of Hindu Munnani leader and BJP National president too is in the state," Nandkumar, BJP worker said on Thursday.

The incident came hours after National Investigation Agency, Enforcement Directorate and the state police forces jointly carried out coordinated searches at the houses and offices of the top Popular Front of India (PFI) leaders and members across India on Thursday, including Tamil Nadu.

Searches were conducted at 93 locations in 15 states of India on Thursday. The states where the raids were conducted included Andhra Pradesh (4), Telangana (1), Delhi (19), Kerala (11), Karnataka (8), Tamil Nadu (3), Uttar Pradesh (1), Rajasthan (2), Hyderabad (5), Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, West Bengal, Bihar and Manipur.

A total of 106 Popular Front of India (PFI) cadres were arrested yesterday in a joint operation conducted by the National Investigation Agency, Enforcement Directorate and state police forces across 15 states in the country's multiple locations, according to the sources.

The searches were conducted in connection with five cases registered by the NIA following "continued inputs and evidence" that the PFI leaders and cadres were involved in the funding of terrorism and terrorist activities, organising training camps for providing armed training and radicalising people to join banned organisations.

A large number of criminal cases have been registered in different states over the last few years against the PFI and its leaders and members for their involvement in many violent acts.

Earlier on Thursday, the PFI and SDPI workers staged a protest in Karnataka's Mangaluru against the raids, following which they were detained by the state police.

PFI workers sat on the road in protest against the NIA raid at the party office in Chennai.

The PFI was launched in Kerala in 2006. (ANI)

