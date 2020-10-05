Kolkata, Oct 5 (PTI) A 32-year-old man was found dead at his residence in Kolkata's Jadavpur area on Monday, police said.

Priyankar Ghosh was under severe depression as he was not being able to repay the money he had borrowed from several people, a police officer said.

His body was found in his Santoshpur house in the morning, he said.

"Ghosh was staying separate from his daughter and wife for which he could have been under depression. He was reportedly a psychiatric patient. It seems he has died by suicide due to mental stress but we are yet to ascertain the exact cause," the officer said.

Further investigations are underway, he said.

