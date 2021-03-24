Nashik, Mar 24 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 1,56,899 with the single-day addition of 3,338 infection cases on Wednesday, its highest daily rise so far, health officials said.

This is for the first time the number of single-day cases crossed the 3,000-mark in Nashik, they said.

The virus claimed 15 lives, which took the death toll in the district to 2,262, they said.

Of these, 10 were from the areas located within the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) limits, one from Malegaon and three from other parts of the district. One of the deceased was from areas outside the district and was receiving treatment here.

So far, 1,36,315 patients were discharged following their recovery, of whom 2,224 recovered on Wednesday.

As many as 6,56,296 swabs have been tested till date in the district, out of which 11,041 were tested on Wednesday alone.

