Pahalgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 7 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale hit near Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, said National Center for Seismology.

The tremors were felt at 04:29 hours, according to the National Center for Seismology.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Exit Polls: When and Where to Watch Post-Poll Survey Results.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)