Roorkee (Uttarakhand), Feb 20 (PTI) Four people were killed and three injured here on Monday when a shop of firecrackers caught fire, officials said.

Two of the three injured have been referred to a hospital facility outside Roorkee because of the seriousness of their burn injuries, police sources said.

The cause of the blaze is being ascertained, they said, adding senior officials have rushed to the spot.

