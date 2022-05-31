Thane, May 31 (PTI) Police have arrested four persons and detained a teenage boy for allegedly killing a cab driver in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said.

The driver was found dead under a bridge in Khardi village on Sunday. An abandoned car was also found nearby, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Kalwa division, Venkat Andale told reporters on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Ali Ansari (27), a driver with a cab aggregator from neighbouring Mumbai.

The Shil-Daighar police formed three teams and during the probe into the case, they got to know that some persons had on Saturday booked a cab from Badlapur to Diva in Thane. The persons got down enroute at Khardi under the pretext of answering nature's call.

Those persons then allegedly hit the cab driver with a paver block, snatched his mobile phone and Rs 2,500 cash. They allegedly killed the driver on the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday and dumped the body under the bridge in Khardi village, the official said.

Based on various inputs, the police cracked the case in 10 hours, the official said. They arrested four persons - Hasrul Alim Shaikh (36), Omkar Kasekar (21), Prashant Periyaswamy (19) (all from Thane) and Aatish Bhosle (21), from Bhandup in neighbouring Mumbai, and also detained a juvenile, he said.

A case was registered against the accused under relevant sections, he added.

