India News | 48 More Cases in Rajasthan, Tally Reaches 6,542

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 23 (ANI): With 48 new cases of coronavirus reported in Rajasthan, the total count for confirmed COVID-19 cases reached 6,542 in the state, said an official on Saturday.

"The state has recorded 48 new COVID-19 cases while 2 died, making the cumulative count of 6542," confirmed State Health Department in a daily update.

Also Read | Ivanka Trump Praises Bihar's Jyoti Kumari for Cycling 1,200 km With Injured Father From Gurugram to Darbhanga.

The maximum number of cases was reported from Nagaur (17), Kota (10), Jhunjhunu (6), Jaipur (5) and Jhalawar (4) in Rajasthan.

Out of these 6,542 cases, the total death count stands at 155 as of Saturday morning. (ANI)

Also Read | TikTok Videos Glorifying Rape, Acid Attacks on Women: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh Says Cyber Crime Rising Since Lockdown, Warns of Strict Action.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)