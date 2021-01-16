Bengaluru, Jan 15 (PTI) Karnataka has reported 584 new COVID-19 cases and four related fatalities, taking the total infection count to 9,31,252 and the toll to 12,162, the Health department said on Saturday.

The day also saw 676 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Out of the fresh cases reported on Saturday, 282 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone.

Cumulatively 9,31,252 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,162 deaths and 9,10,377 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin.

Out of 8,694 active cases, 8,513 patients are stable in isolation at designated hospitals, while 181 are in Intensive Care Units.

Two of the deaths reported today were from Bengaluru Urban, followed by Mandya and Dakshina Kannada (1).

Among the districts where new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 282, Mysuru 36, Tumakuru and Belagavi 35, Dakshina Kannada 20, Chikkaballapura 18, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, 3,94,495, followed by Mysuru 52,990 and Ballari 39,062.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 3,84,437, followed by Mysuru 51,696 and Ballari 38,338.

A total of over 1,58,84,994 samples have been tested so far, out of which 95,016 were tested on Saturday alone.

As on date 14 people in the state have tested positive for UK strain of coronavirus.

So far 47 UK returnees and 26 primary contacts have tested positive during the RT-PCR tests, among whom 14 have been confirmed with UK strain, the bulletin said.

