Jaipur, Mar 14 (PTI) Six Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members were detained after they tried to stop Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's convoy and showed black flags to him when he was returning from a programme here on Tuesday, police said.

The ABVP members showed the flags while they were protesting outside the Rajasthan University's campus over various issues including paper leak cases.

They also tried to stop the chief minister's convoy, police said and added that six members of the students' body were detained.

Gehlot was returning after participating in the inauguration of the Law College's student union office on the Rajasthan University's campus.

A police officer said as soon as the chief minister's convoy reached the university's main gate, some students came in front of the convoy and tried to stop it and waved black flags.

He said police immediately removed the students.

