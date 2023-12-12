Hailakandi (Assam) [India], December 11 (ANI): As many as six poachers were arrested and illegal weapons were recovered from them by the forest department in Assam's Hailakandi district.

According to the Hailakandi district forest officials, the arrested persons were involved in alleged monkey smuggling.

Forest officials seized a cache of illegal weapons and a vehicle from their possession and also recovered six dead monkeys.

The arrested persons were identified as Lalnunthara, C Lalhminghluna, Lalramngaihzuala, Lalhmingliana, Lalrindika and R Lalnunzira and they are hailing from Kolasib district of Mizoram.

A case has been registered by the Hailakandi district forest department under Section 9/44/50/51 of Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, (Amended 2009) and 379 of IPC.

Abul Hussain, a forest official of Hailakandi district said that, during patrolling forest staff intercepted a vehicle at Gaglacherra area and during search the forest staff recovered six dead monkeys and illegal weapons.

"We received information that, some poachers entered into the district and the senior official alerted us to conduct special patrolling and to detect the poachers. During patrolling we intercepted a vehicle near Gaglacherra bridge yesterday. During search we recovered six dead monkeys from the vehicle. Immediately we informed the Range Officer and arrested six persons who were travelling in the vehicle. Our investigation is on. We will produce them before the court. We also seized three guns in possession from them," the forest officer said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

