Mumbai, Sep 8 (PTI) The tally of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai's slum colony of Dharavi increased to 2,830 on Tuesday with six more persons testing positive for the infection, the city civic body said.

A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officer said 2,459 COVID-19 patients from Dharavi have already recovered and discharged from hospitals.

He said the number of active cases in Dharavi rose to 101.

It is after a gap of more than a month that the number of active cases in the slum-dominated area has crossed the 100-mark, the officer said.

Dharavi, spread over 2.5 lakh square kilometres, has a population of more than 6.5 lakh.

