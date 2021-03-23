Lucknow, Mar 23 (PTI) Four more people succumbed to COVID-19 in a day taking the death toll in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday to 8,764, while the tally of cases climbed to 6,08,709 with 638 fresh cases reported during the same period.

Of the four COVID-19 deaths in the state, one each was reported from Agra, Mathura, Farrukhabad and Unnao, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement.

Lucknow reported 232 fresh COVID-19 cases.

In a day, 181 COVID-19 patients recuperated from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries so far in the state to 5,96,101. The state has 3,844 active cases of COVID-19, according to the statement.

