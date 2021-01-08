Ahmedabad, Jan 8 (PTI) As many as 685 persons were found infected with coronavirus across Gujarat in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to over 2.5 lakh cases, the state health department said on Friday evening.

The caseload reached 2,50,598, while death toll went up to 4,335 with three more fatalities.

At the same time, 892 persons also recovered during this period.

With 49,952 new tests, the number of tests conducted in the state has now reached 1,00,53,558.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,50,598, new cases 685, death toll 4,335, discharged 2,38,114, active cases 8,149, and people tested so far 1,00,53,558.

