Bengaluru, June 29 (PTI) Forest officials have seized 74 kg of deer and wild boar meat and firearms in a crackdown on a poaching racket, with one person arrested and a search on for three others, Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre's office said on Sunday.

The operation on Bannerghatta Road led to the arrest of Pratap (31), who was transporting four dead spotted deer and a wild boar in a car. Two cars, a bike, and two guns were also seized, the minister's office said.

The action followed specific information that a group was hunting deer in the forests of Bannerghatta and Kolar and selling the meat. A joint team of Bengaluru forest officials and the vigilance squad intercepted a car near the Bannerghatta-Nice Road junction and recovered the animal carcasses.

Based on information obtained during interrogation, officials raided a shed in C K Palya, where more deer meat was stored. A car and a bike were also seized. In total, 74 kg of meat from nine deer and one wild boar, two guns—one double-barrel, one single-barrel—and ten cartridges were recovered.

The shed owner, Bhimappa, and two others, Balaraju and Ramesh, are absconding. A case has been registered under the Wildlife Protection Act.

Minister Khandre praised forest officials for acting swiftly on the tip-off and cracking the poaching racket.

