Chandigarh, Feb 13 (PTI) Haryana recorded 82 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday, while four fatalities due to the infection took place in the state, a health department bulletin said.

The new cases and fatalities raised the infection count to 2,68,969 and the death toll to 3,039 in the state, the bulletin said.

While three deaths took place in Hisar district, one fatality was reported from Rohtak district, it said.

Twenty-two of the fresh cases were registered in Gurugram and 15 in Yamunanagar district.

The number of active cases in Haryana stands at 845, while 2,65,085 people have recovered from the infection, the bulletin said. Haryana has a COVID-19 recovery rate of 98.56 per cent, it stated.

