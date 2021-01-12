Chandigarh, Jan 12 (PTI) Punjab on Tuesday reported nine COVID-19 deaths and 216 cases, taking the overall figures to 5,456 fatalities and 1,69,479 infections, officials said.

As of now, there are 2,788 active COVID-19 cases in the state, according to a medical bulletin.

Among the fresh cases witnessed in the state, Mohali reported 52, Jalandhar 45 and Bathinda 33.

A total of 315 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of such persons to 1,61,235, as per the bulletin.

Eight critical patients are on ventilator support while 105 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 41,34,274 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said. PTI CHS VSD

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)