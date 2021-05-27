Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 27 (ANI): While 99 per cent of the Hyderabad population are adhering to the COVID-19 lockdown protocols, only one per cent is still violating the norms said City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Thursday.The Hyderabad City Police Commissioner today inspected various police check posts across Hyderabad and also visited the Wesley College check post in Secunderabad where police personnel were found wearing coronavirus-shaped helmets to spread awareness.

Speaking to ANI, he said: "Nearly about 99 per cent of Hyderabad's population are adhering to the lockdown norms and only one per cent of people are still violating the norms even after strict actions being taken."

He said that since morning at Wesley College check post alone, about 100 vehicles have been seized and nearly 7,000 to 8,000 cases are being booked in Hyderabad against people who are violating lockdown norms.

Moreoverm 5,000 vehicles are being seized across the city, the official said, adding that a police force has been deployed at Paradise Junction at Wesley College Check Post as it is the most traffic-congested spot.

Thanking all the police officers and the public who are adhering to the concept of lockdown, he said that compared to many other major cities, Hyderabad is still in a better place. "Moreover, Hyderabad has the best COVID treatment facility and that is why we have been getting patients through air ambulance and from there green channels are being created for shifting patients."

According to the Union Health Ministry, Telangana has 38,632 active COVID-19 cases. The total number of recoveries has reached 5,22,082 and fatalities have mounted to 3,189. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)