Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 7 (ANI): Gujarat's Aam Admi Party (AAP) President Isudan Gadhvi on Monday said the AAP and Congress will form an alliance to fight Lok Sabha elections next year in Gujarat.

While speaking to ANI, Isudan Gadhvi said," Aam Aadmi Party and Congress will contest the Lok Sabha elections in Gujarat by sharing the seats. We can say for sure that if we do a good job in seat distribution, then the BJP cannot win 26 out of 26 seats in Gujarat this time."

Also Read | Visakhapatnam Honeytrap Case: CISF Constable’s Phones Seized in Vizag on Suspected Espionage By Pakistani Woman.

"We will elections under INDIA alliance. The Aam Aadmi Party and Congress, which are under the INDIA alliance are also applicable in Gujarat. Now we are checking the seats to see who will fight from where. The BJP is scared of this INDIA," he added.

In the 2022 assembly elections, the Aam Admi Party registered victory on 5 seats, while Congress won 17 seats in a house consisting of 182 members.

Also Read | No Fly List: DGCA Placed 166 Passengers on 'No Fly List' Since 2021, Says MoS for Civil Aviation Gen VK Singh to Rajya Sabha.

AAP's vote percentage was 12.9, while Congress garnered 27.28 per cent of the votes.

I.N.D.I.A or ‘Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance’ is a group of 26 opposition parties, including the Congress. The parties have come together to take on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is led by PM Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and prevent it from winning a third straight term at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The first meeting of the Opposition parties was concluded in Bihar’s Patna on June 23 under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, while the second such meeting was convened in Karnataka’s Bengaluru and held by Congress on July 17 and 18.

The next meeting will be held in Maharashtra’s Mumbai. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)