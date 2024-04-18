New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): Dev Nagar councillor Mahesh Khichi and Aman Vihar councillor will be the Aam Aadmi Party's candidates for the Mayor and Deputy Mayor posts respectively, for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, announced AAP on Thursday.

The election for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) mayoral polls is scheduled to be held on April 26, per an official notice issued on April 10.

Addressing the press conference, AAP leader Gopal Rai expressed confidence in his party's win, saying that the people of Delhi had given the majority to the AAP earlier, and this time also AAP will emerge victorious.

"In a way, BJP went to the extent of stealing votes in Chandigarh to form Mayor. The people of Delhi have given the majority to AAP; earlier also we fought the election successfully and appointed our Mayor, similarly, AAP's Mayor will be formed this time as well. Mahesh Khichi, a Dev Nagar Ward-Karol Bagh councillor is AAP's candidate for Mayor; Ravinder Bhardwaj, who is also a councillor from Aman Vihar Ward will be AAP's candidate for Deputy Mayor," he said.

Last year, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates Shelly Oberoi and Aaley Muhammad Iqbal were re-elected as Mayor and Deputy Mayor in Delhi respectively after BJP candidates withdrew their nominations.

This comes at a time when Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is in jail in connection with the excise policy case. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21.

The post of mayor in the national capital sees five single-year terms on a rotational basis with the first year reserved for women, the second for the open category, the third for the reserved category and the remaining two again for the open category. Delhi gets a new mayor after the end of a financial year.

The municipal elections in Delhi were held on December 4 and the results were announced on December 7.

AAP came out victorious with 134 seats out of 250. The earlier election for the post of mayor saw high drama with AAP and BJP councillors clashing with each other during one of the meetings.

Three attempts to elect the Mayor failed due to bickering between the Aam Aadmi Party and Bharatiya Janata Party. (ANI)

